BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,395 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 43,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 9,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.88. 36,577,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,478,699. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

