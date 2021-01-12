BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 128,478 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,478 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. 3,950,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,623. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

