BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,926 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,926 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Pentair worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982,185 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,704,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,846,000 after acquiring an additional 652,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,897,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,873. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Citigroup raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.