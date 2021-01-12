BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,798 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,798 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.67. 19,950,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,588,600. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

