BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,672 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.8% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,141,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $195.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

