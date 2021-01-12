BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 977 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 13,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $116.40. 1,477,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

