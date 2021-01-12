BTSE (BTSE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $51,853.00

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One BTSE token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002801 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BTSE has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. BTSE has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $51,853.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00023799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00111353 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00259569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00061822 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC.

About BTSE

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 tokens. BTSE’s official website is www.btse.com

BTSE Token Trading

BTSE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

