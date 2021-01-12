BTU Protocol Trading Down 37% This Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.45 million and approximately $55,796.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 37% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00042359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00039319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.37 or 0.04156176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.00339715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

