Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. 2,567,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,588. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

