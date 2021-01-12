Bunge (NYSE:BG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.91

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.91 and traded as high as $70.91. Bunge shares last traded at $69.72, with a volume of 1,146,051 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bunge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Get Bunge alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,478,000 after buying an additional 127,462 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 29.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Bunge by 152.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 40,657 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Bunge by 16.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.