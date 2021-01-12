Burger Swap Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Burger Swap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and $26.54 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00024596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00112171 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00264271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00062662 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,144,565 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,769,565 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

Burger Swap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.