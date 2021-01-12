Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 148 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 59.4% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $20.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,746.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,769.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,608.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,847.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

