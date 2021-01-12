Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 6,514 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 53,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,412,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,573,000 after acquiring an additional 587,393 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 47.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 93.9% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 72,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 34,912 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,727,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,394,734. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $206.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

