Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $364.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,415. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.71. The stock has a market cap of $161.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

