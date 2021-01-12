Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,481,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,970,000 after purchasing an additional 273,916 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.93. 7,320,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,342,649. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

