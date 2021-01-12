Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $4.17 Million Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,359,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.56.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

