Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $5.34 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

ABT stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,773,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,856. The firm has a market cap of $192.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

