Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $5.56 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.0% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,508,000 after buying an additional 397,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after buying an additional 391,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.92.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.59. 1,770,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,329. The company has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.41. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

