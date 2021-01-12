Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.0% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 50.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,730. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

