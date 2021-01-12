Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $7.81 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.21. 823,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,153. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.04. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

