Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 1,671 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $14.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $468.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.00. The company has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

