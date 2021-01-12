Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $828,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $6,190,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40.9% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 160,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.54. 934,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,408,996. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $319.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

