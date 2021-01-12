Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.46 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,445,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,640 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 69,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.12. 155,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773,311. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $161.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

