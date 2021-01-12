Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.95

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BZZUF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

