BZEdge (BZE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $127,768.70

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $127,768.70 and $520.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00024095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00111494 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00261345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00064609 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00061979 BTC.

BZEdge Profile