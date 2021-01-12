Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COG. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. 331,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,958,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

