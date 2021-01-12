Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Monday. AlphaValue raised Cairn Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of Cairn Energy stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. 2,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

