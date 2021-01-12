Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Update

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the December 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CCD stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $28.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

