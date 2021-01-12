Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPE. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $628.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $43.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2,392.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,730,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 888,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 65.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 123,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.