Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPE. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:CPE traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. 71,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $628.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 888,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 32.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 153,999 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 35.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 65.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 123,863 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

