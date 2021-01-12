Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.12. Approximately 14,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 53,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GVAL. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 98,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

