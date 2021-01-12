Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Trading 2.2% Higher

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.07 and last traded at $48.07. 3,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 25,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 130,298 shares in the last quarter.

