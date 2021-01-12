Canaccord Genuity Cuts The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 680

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 680 ($8.88) in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 624.44 ($8.16).

Shares of LON:SGE traded down GBX 11.21 ($0.15) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 568.99 ($7.43). 2,490,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,689. The Sage Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 584.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 675.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) news, insider Jonathan Howell acquired 17,000 shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of £99,280 ($129,709.96). Also, insider John Bates purchased 8,400 shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 592 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £49,728 ($64,969.95). Insiders purchased 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,830,800 in the last three months.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

