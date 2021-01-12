Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.06

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and traded as low as $2.83. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 30,369 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Canacol Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.32 million during the quarter.

About Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.