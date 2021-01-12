Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) (CVE:CNC) Shares Gap Up to $2.18

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) (CVE:CNC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.48. Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 388,691 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.65.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) Company Profile (CVE:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

