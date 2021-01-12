CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Shares Down 3.9%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 118,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 205,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

About CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF)

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in 15 projects covering an area of approximately 211,000 hectares of mining claims in the Athabasca region located across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Alberta in Canada.

