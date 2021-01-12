Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

NYSE:CMD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.89. 247,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cantel Medical will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,933,000 after purchasing an additional 270,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,704,000 after buying an additional 1,228,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

