Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD.V) (CVE:CD) Shares Down 5.3%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD.V) (CVE:CD) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 32,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 18,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$45.79 million and a PE ratio of 64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

