Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.17

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $14.41. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 9,794 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Bancorp stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

