Capital Link NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) Trading Down 1.8%

Capital Link NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.22 and last traded at $39.44. Approximately 21,077 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 11,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Link NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Link NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.