Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Short Interest Update

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the December 15th total of 523,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Senior Living by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period.

NYSE:CSU traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. 22,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,970. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. Capital Senior Living has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.48.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($105.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($8.40) by ($96.60). The business had revenue of $96.25 million for the quarter.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

