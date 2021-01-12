Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading Up 11.8%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares rose 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 8,967,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 1,966,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 6.55.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 2,304.84%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

