Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Up 4.1%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.10. 496,074 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 410,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $29,773.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,436 shares in the company, valued at $649,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,135 shares of company stock worth $872,800. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

