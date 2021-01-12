Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

CATM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Gabelli cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Cardtronics stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

