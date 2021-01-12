CargoX Trading 17.3% Lower This Week (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One CargoX token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $16,296.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00041050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.77 or 0.00380735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.73 or 0.04266362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

