Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €114.90 ($135.18) and last traded at €113.40 ($133.41). 141,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €113.00 ($132.94).

Several brokerages recently commented on AFX. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €101.29 ($119.16).

The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €109.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €103.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

