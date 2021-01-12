Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CABGY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 90,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,143. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $32.75.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

