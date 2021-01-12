Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 55,787 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 490,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 81,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

