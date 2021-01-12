Cartesi (CTSI) Price Hits $0.0453 on Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00024770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00112456 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00266780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00063518 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00063007 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 206,466,654 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

