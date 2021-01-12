Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Shares Up 5.1%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.48. 378,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 472,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth $119,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,350,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

